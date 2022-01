Ahreal Smith was closing up at the convenience store in Heathsville, Virginia last week when she disappeared.

Surveillance video footage shows that Smith locked up the store and then took a trash bag out the back. Smith was wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots, according to local law enforcement.

She has not been seen since.

Smith's disappearance shocked members of the family and the whole community. As the search for her continues, here's the latest update on the case.