Tom Brady Fulfills 10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Lifelong Dream

Notably, the Bucs QB had another big gesture with his no. 1 fan, hooking up him and his family with Super Bowl tickets for this year’s game at SoFi Stadium:

"Hey Noah, what's up man? Happy new year! I know it's been a while. I hope you've been enjoying the season so far. We're grinding, getting ready to start the playoffs. But earlier you held up that sign that I helped you beat brain cancer. Well, listen, your fight - you've inspired so many people, including myself but millions of others also. The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you've had. So, as a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in LA! We certainly hope to be there but I know you're gonna be there. It's going to be really cool for all of us. So, glad to see you're doing well. Take care, man. Enjoy the tickets, let's go!" Brady said on a video.