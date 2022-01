According to investigator Pieter van Twisk, the most significant piece of evidence has stemmed from a post-war dossier of information. Inside the dossier, the team claims, is a handwritten note addressed to the Frank patriarch, Otto, in which an unnamed author alleges Van den Bergh was responsible for the family's capture.

The note goes on to claim that Van den Bergh was in possession of Jews' hideout addresses, as a consequence of his membership to Amsterdam's wartime Jewish Council. The team suggests that Van den Bergh passed on a list of Jews in order to spare his own family.

It would align with records that indicate Van den Bergh had remained in Amsterdam up until his death in 1950.

Twisk stated that Otto Frank had been aware of the note, but had decided not to discuss it in public.