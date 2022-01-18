Priyanka Chopra Addresses Divorce Rumors After Dropping Nick Jonas' Last Name On Instagram

Chopra previously shared her feelings about the whole name issue as early as February 2021, revealing she didn't want to lose her "identity" with the addition of "Jonas" to her legal name.

"The first time I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, oh ok, that's my name now.' I wanted to sort of honor traditions, but at the same time, I didn't want to let go of my identity," she said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "This was my in-between, I guess. I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy."

As remarked by Hollywood Life, Chopra was already a huge star in India before being romantically linked to the Jonas Brothers singer. However, she only became known to North American audiences after starring in ABC’s Quantico, which aired between 2015 and 2018. The pair tied the knot in December 2018 and have now been married for three years and counting.

Meanwhile, Jonas, who joined Chopra for the Vanity Fair interview, shared his own take about life in the limelight.

“We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do. But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family," said the "Jealous" singer.