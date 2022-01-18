Priyanka Chopra Addresses Divorce Rumors After Dropping Nick Jonas' Last Name On Instagram

When Priyanka Chopra dropped her husband Nick Jonas' last name from her Instagram handle in November, fans immediately began speculating that their marriage was on the rocks. While the Baywatch actress tried to do some damage control at the time, the divorce rumors and constant pressure of being half of a celebrity couple did take their toll, the 39-year-old Bollywood star recently confessed to Vanity Fair.
Speaking her mind about it in her February cover story, Chopra opened up about the unrelenting media attention surrounding her relationship, with her 29-year-old pop star hubby also chiming in.
Read about it below.