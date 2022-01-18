Get To Know Nastia Liukin Via This Q&A On Instagram Stories

Beijing 2022 is just around the corner and as Olympic fever kicks off, let’s get reacquainted with a gymnastics icon that brought major pride to the USA. Nastia Liukin competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics and won five medals – one gold, three silver and one bronze – making her the most successful gymnast of those Games.

In 2012, at age 22, the Russian-born American athlete retired from her sport. But she shows no sign of slowing down as she’s now focusing her energies on being an entrepreneur, influencer and sports correspondent.

Ahead, take a look at some details the gymnast revealed about herself during a Q&A.

Her Vacation Spot

During a Q&A on Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old former gymnast was asked, “What is the most secluded location for vacation you have ever been, so far?”

She replied, “probably the Maldives,” along with a picture of herself on the beach flanked by a pair of jet skis.

Back in March 2019, Liukin posted on Twitter a series of pics of her Maldives getaway with her then-boyfriend, NFL player Sam Martin. On IG, she also showed off her athletic skills by doing a handstand on a surfboard during the same vacation.

Only Child

A fan asked, “Are you an only child?” and the Olympic gold medalist answered, “sure am.”

Liukin was born in Moscow on October 30, 1989 to two former Soviet gymnasts. Her father, Valeri Liukin, was an Olympic gold medalist himself while her mother, Anna Kotchneva, was a World Rhythmic Gymnastics champion. The family migrated to the US following the breakup of the Soviet Union.

In an interview, Liukin said, “I was very lucky that my parents were Olympic and world champions, and I had so much great guidance in the sport.”

Feeling At Home

Someone commented, “Your house is such a vibe! How did you find your inspiration for it?”

The gymnast answered, “I’ve lived in so many different cities, states, and homes in the last decade yet it wasn’t until I moved back to Dallas and moved into this house did I truly feel at home. I wanted to create a feeling of calmness, peace, and comfort – for both myself and my friends, family, and guests.

“I’ve always loved neutral tones and while some of my friends love to joke about my home needing more color, the simplicity of it, brings me the calmness and peace I’ve always looked for.”

On Food Choices And Being Happy

A fan asked, “Are you a vegan or vegetarian?” and she said, “lol nope” while zooming in to a Chick-fil-A bag.

Finally, when someone asked, “How are you? :)” the Olympian replied, “happy,” along with a picture of herself on a boat, wearing a captain’s cap and looking really blissful.

The star gymnast may have retired from competing but she’s been hosting the Nastia Liukin Cup, an annual artistic gymnastics competition, for the past 13 years, which no doubt gives her a lot of fulfillment as it allows her to continue to be involved in the sport she loves.

