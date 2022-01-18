Get To Know Nastia Liukin Via This Q&A On Instagram Stories

Beijing 2022 is just around the corner and as Olympic fever kicks off, let’s get reacquainted with a gymnastics icon that brought major pride to the USA. Nastia Liukin competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics and won five medals – one gold, three silver and one bronze – making her the most successful gymnast of those Games.

In 2012, at age 22, the Russian-born American athlete retired from her sport. But she shows no sign of slowing down as she’s now focusing her energies on being an entrepreneur, influencer and sports correspondent.

Ahead, take a look at some details the gymnast revealed about herself during a Q&A.