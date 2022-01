A man who was shot dead by law enforcement after a day-long hostage situation at a Texan synagogue was a British citizen, Sky News reports.

The latest reports detail information about the man that were previously unknown.

Though not a U.S. citizen, the man now identified as Malik Faisal Akram, had been in the country since before the New Year, and had entered the U.S. via a flight from the UK to New York's JFK International Airport.