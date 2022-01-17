'RHOBH' Erika Jayne Demands Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Testify In Her Defense

According to court documents, the creditors claim he funded his family’s lavish lifestyle with the proceeds from that case. They’re now demanding $25 million in restitution from Jayne based on her business dealings with Girardi.

According to the suit, the trustees claim part of the money went into her entertainment company EJ Global making her jointly liable.

Jayne, however, insists she was unaware of her husband’s alleged fraudulent activities, so she’s refusing to pay. She filed a counter-motion to dismiss the charges, which the court denied, so she’s going to trial in 2023 with her estranged husband.