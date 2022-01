You probably never knew two members of the Ripa-Consuelos family are Chewie and Lena. Lena, a rescue dog, is a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix, while Chewie is a rescue pooch. Although the latter has been a family member longer than the former who joined last March after appearing on Kelly's show Live, they've bonded in the past year.

During her adoption announcement, Kelly expressed concern over their possible disagreement, "My whole fear was that I didn't want Chewie to feel replaced in any way." She didn't need the stress because Chewie and Lena got along perfectly as she learned along the line. Check out their pictures and videos below.