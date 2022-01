Yesterday, the Ballon d’Or winner posted a picture of himself relaxing in a pool for his 391 million Instagram followers. The sizzling post has since garnered over 10 million thumbs up of approval, with fans complimenting his body and football skill (though unrelated.) Ronaldo wears custom-made white pants with his name printed on the waistband.

The pool water covers his lower body leaving his ripped eight-pack abs in full display. The angle of the picture captures the sunrays expertly on his glowing skin as he raises two thumbs at the camera. The pool rests against a backdrop of red and orange flowers - a perfect background to highlight the sun's reflection on his skin.