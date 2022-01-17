Sydney Sweeney Reveals The Scariest Scene Of 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney recently spoke to ELLE Australia. And during the 24-year-old actress' interview, she opened up about the Euphoria scene she was most nervous to film.

“The carousel [from Euphoria season one], I’ve never done anything like that before,” Sweeney shared, according to a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet on January 16.

As fans will recall, Sweeney was seen getting aroused on a carousel ride with a boy from her school after taking molly.

Not surprisingly, this scene required quite a bit of vulnerability.