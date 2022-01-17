Snooki Reacts To Andy Cohen Not Wanting Her On 'RHONJ' Cast

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has gotten wind that Andy Cohen has reportedly blacklisted her from ever appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Following a recent episode of Melissa Gorga's podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga, during which the longtime Bravo star addressed the Jersey Shore favorite's potential addition to the show, Polizzi is speaking out against Cohen, who created the Real Housewives franchise.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Polizzi addressed the diss while appearing on a recent episode of the Everything Iconic podcast.