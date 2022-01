Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn is announcing big news and going full throttle with her designer vibes. The former athlete and ex to golfing pro Tiger Woods has officially released her Rise: My Story memoir, and there was a major post on her Instagram this month to make sure fans are aware.

Vonn, 37, has penned an "unfiltered" account of her life as a female athlete, but her IG post was also shouting out celebrity-adored Italian label Gucci as she went figure-hugging in a classy look.