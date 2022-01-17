Olympian Suni Lee Teams Up With 'PrettyLittleThing' To Design Female Active Wear

True fitness heads know you don’t always feel like working out despite having a defined goal. Suni considered that when choosing the hues for her collection. She said, “These colors are all so me! I wanted earthy/neutral tones, but also pops of bright colors so you can mix and match depending on your mood!” True to her words, the PLT capsule collection has bright green, cool greys, bold blue, earthy brown, and more colors to suit your style.

When asked about her personal style, Suni called it “Sporty-chic! Can that be a word, haha?” She also cited this brown dress and cropped sweater above as her favorite and the green two-piece below as a close second.