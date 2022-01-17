Olympian Suni Lee Teams Up With 'PrettyLittleThing' To Design Female Active Wear

Sunisa Lee, professionally known as Suni Lee, stole our hearts when she won the Gold medal at the Summer [Olympics]((https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/olympics) in Tokyo. In December, she teased a new activewear collection with affordable fashion brand PrettyLittleThing coming in January. Now that we’re in the New Year, it’s time to revisit Suni’s promise because she delivered beyond expectations. Following the release on the 10th, the three-time gold medalist sat with E! to discuss the inspiration behind her collection.