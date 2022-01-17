Olympian Suni Lee Teams Up With 'PrettyLittleThing' To Design Female Active Wear

Fashion
Sunisa Lee | Instagram

chisom

Sunisa Lee, professionally known as Suni Lee, stole our hearts when she won the Gold medal at the Summer [Olympics]((https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/olympics) in Tokyo. In December, she teased a new activewear collection with affordable fashion brand PrettyLittleThing coming in January. Now that we’re in the New Year, it’s time to revisit Suni’s promise because she delivered beyond expectations. Following the release on the 10th, the three-time gold medalist sat with E! to discuss the inspiration behind her collection.

Staying True To Her Mood

PrettyLittleThing

True fitness heads know you don’t always feel like working out despite having a defined goal. Suni considered that when choosing the hues for her collection. She said, “These colors are all so me! I wanted earthy/neutral tones, but also pops of bright colors so you can mix and match depending on your mood!” True to her words, the PLT capsule collection has bright green, cool greys, bold blue, earthy brown, and more colors to suit your style.

When asked about her personal style, Suni called it “Sporty-chic! Can that be a word, haha?” She also cited this brown dress and cropped sweater above as her favorite and the green two-piece below as a close second.

Activewear with PLT

PrettyLittleThing

Suni’s PLT activewear collection is the ordinary consumer’s dream – affordable, stunning, and functional! The designs include playful sport dresses, comfy sweatsuits, two pieces, and much more retail for less than $50 a piece.

If you’re into intense workouts, the sporty two pieces are the perfect selection for sweating and moving your body. The collection is also versatile so, you can wear them on your supermarket runs and casual outings if you aren’t a sporty person. Suni said, “I love athleisure, but I also love fashion so much that I’m always sporty pieces with girly pieces.”

Suni On The Collaboration

PrettyLittleThing

Suni tells Teen Vogue via email, “It was one of my first big partnerships right after the Olympics. I was involved from the beginning to the end. I wanted to make sure my style was captured in the designs, plus I helped with all the creative [decisions] from the hair and makeup to the photoshoots.”

She applies the same discipline and dedication from her gymnastics to her activewear campaign. She’s especially grateful it’s a success, as the feedback has been mostly positive. “The collection represents everyone and every body. I want people to feel confident, strong, and completely themselves when they wear the pieces.”

Doing It All

PrettyLittleThing

Despite her Olympic success, Suni still pursues a college degree. The gymnast studies at Auburn College and continues practicing her sport on Jeff Graba’s team. She plans to give back to her community and find ways to relax outside her sporting activities.

