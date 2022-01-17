Jay Barker Issues Statement After Assaulting Sara Evans

On Saturday, former football player Jay Barker allegedly tried to assault his soon-to-be-ex wife Sara Evans, a popular country music singer, and another individual.

Barker was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning. He was charged with aggravated assault, but was released Saturday night after posting a a $10,000 bond.

Barker and Evans are currently separated and live separately, according to reports -- Evans allegedly filed for divorce in August 2021.

But what really happened on Saturday? Has Barker admitted to assaulting Evans? Find out below.