Erika Jayne's legal problems just keep on getting worse and her battle is far from being over.

The Rich Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently preparing to defend herself from a $25 million lawsuit that claims her involvement in her estranged husband's fraud lawsuit.

According to new reports, Jayne's trial could start in January 2023, leaving the reality star a year to prepare for a strong defense case.

