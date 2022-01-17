Cardinals Or Rams? Breaking Down The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Next Rival

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Even despite the injuries and the Philadelphia Eagles' surging defense, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a huge statement on Sunday.

Bruce Arians' squad proved again why the reigning champions will continue to be the team to beat, demolishing the visitors with a 31-15 masterpiece.

Now, Brady and company will have to keep their eyes on SoFi Stadium for Monday night's divisional clash between Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

But, who'd be a better matchup for the Bucs? Let's take a look.

Arizona Cardinals: A Dual-Threat Offense

Even despite injuries, the Arizona Cardinals were still the team to beat in the NFC until the final third of the campaign.

Then, Kliff Kingsbury's team vastly regressed as it usually happens at that point in the year, and coaching will be a major concern for them going forward.

Even so, the Cardinals feature a competent defense and a dynamic offense, with A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and Rondale Moore trying to fill in for the injured DeAndre Hopkins.

Also, when Kyler Murray is at his best, he's perhaps the most unstoppable dual-threat QB in the league.

Los Angeles Rams: Stacked But Underachieving

The Los Angeles Rams feature the most stacked team in the whole league, with an offense consisting of Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., and triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp.

Even so, Matthew Stafford has regressed during the second half of the season, constantly overthrowing and missing wide-open receivers with forced throws.

Also, their defense has failed to live up to the hype despite featuring the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Von Miller; and facing the leagues' second-highest scoring offense could expose them again.

It's Next Man Up For Bruce Arians

The Buccaneers are one of the most banged-up teams in the playoffs right now. Even so, Bruce Arians continues to find hidden gems and hard-working guys eager to step up.

Tampa Bay will likely be without Tristan Wirfs for this matchup, while Antonio Brown is no longer with the team, and Chris Godwin will miss the remainder of the season.

On top of that Leonard Forunette is also doubtful for this contest after missing Sunday's clash against the Eagles despite practicing all week.

Brady vs Rodgers?

Shutterstock | 66756

Should the Bucs come out on top of any of these teams, and The Packers shake off their recent woes over the San Francisco 49ers, then we'd be in for another epic postseason matchup.

Aaron Rodgers's team would host the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field for yet another clash between the two top candidates to win MVP.

This would be the best, most epic matchup for the NFC Championship Game and a golden opportunity for Rodgers to finally make his case over Brady as the greatest to ever do it.

