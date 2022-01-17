Cardinals Or Rams? Breaking Down The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Next Rival

Even despite the injuries and the Philadelphia Eagles' surging defense, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a huge statement on Sunday.

Bruce Arians' squad proved again why the reigning champions will continue to be the team to beat, demolishing the visitors with a 31-15 masterpiece.

Now, Brady and company will have to keep their eyes on SoFi Stadium for Monday night's divisional clash between Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

But, who'd be a better matchup for the Bucs? Let's take a look.