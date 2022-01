The Cowboys tried to snap the ball quickly and the center blocked the umpire from touching the football, thus leading to the end of the game.

Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo, who was calling the game for CBS, just couldn't believe what he had seen:

“It’s a ridiculous way for a football game to end," Romo said, per the Dallas Morning News.

“The umpire has to touch the ball,” Romo explained. “You can’t spot your own ball. You can’t give it to the center there. You’ve got to find the official and give it to him.”

It's not that Romo disagreed with the play but he thought that Prescott tried to do too much and forgot about the clock:

“They had time,” Romo said. “Dak is supposed to go, but you’re not supposed to go past 10-12 yards. Once you get into the 13-14 yard range, the clock gets away from you.”