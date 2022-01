The New England Patriots were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season, nearly winning their division on a year they weren't even supposed to compete.

Unfortunately for them, they just couldn't find a way to contain Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, allowing them to reach the endzone in all of their drives en route to a humiliating 47-17 loss.

Rookie QB Mac Jones threw for 232 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 picks, but most of those numbers can with the game already out of hand.