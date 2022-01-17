Noah Cyrus Shows Off Miami Gains In Bikini

Noah Cyrus is stunning in a pink string bikini from a Miami balcony while documenting her recent Florida travels. The 22-year-old singer, fresh from joining sister Miley Cyrus on stage over the New Year, has been busy posting for her 6 million Instagram followers - the weekend brought a massive gallery as Noah showcased her trip, one that included cute outfits, great food, plus a little swimwear action.

The "July" singer also showed off marbled interiors from her hotel, and it was Miami love all-around.

Stuns With Miami Snaps

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photos. Together with "Prisoner" singer sister Miley, Noah was in Miami as her sibling hosted Miley's New Year's Ever special with Pete Davidson. The brunette opened in a skintight black tube dress and high gloves for a sensual indoor snap, with fans then seeing her in a blurry beach shot while rocking a bikini.

Also sharing ocean views, the podcast host then reappeared from a balcony and in a patchy and tiny pink two-piece, plus an open shirt and baseball cap.

Fashion

See The Photos Below

Noah, who hid most of her face as she gazed downward, also held a bouquet of flowers. The sunny balcony shot further took in glass facades, with the next shot showing Noah and sister Miley on stage together. The two performed "Jolene" as they honored godmother Dolly Parton.

"Miami," Noah captioned her gallery, also adding a heart emoji. Quick to leave a like was 29-year-old Miley, who joined Noah earlier this month for her 22nd birthday celebrations. "Beautiful," one fan replied. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Congratulating Miley For New Year Gig

Shutterstock | 842284

Noah was a high-profile face as she joined sis Miley on stage - Miley herself made 2022 headlines off-the-bat for her very oops wardrobe malfunction. Sharing video footage of the performance, Noah told fans:

"Jolene, i’m begging of you please don’t take my man 💜 Congratulations on your fu-king INCREDIBLE NYE show @mileycyrus AND thank you for having me!!! i’m SO proud of you and i love you so so much." The singer has previously opened up about struggling to grow up in her sister's shadow.

'Born' Into This

The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus has also spoken out on growing up famous. Speaking to ES, she revealed:

“I was born into this. That’s what I’ve been working through in therapy. How can I come to terms with everything that affected me when I was so young?" Noah added: "You see articles about your parents on the shelves, with a big ‘X’ across a picture of them. That’s really painful for a little kid. And I was 11 years old when people started writing articles about me.”

