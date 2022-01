Chloe Kim is headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next month and if it’s going to be anything like the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, we can expect two things from the 21-year-old snowboarder: gold and funny tweets.

You may remember that Kim won a gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe during the previous Winter Games – the youngest female to have done so. But perhaps just as viral as her win were the hilarious hunger-driven tweets she sent out.

Let’s revisit those tweets below.