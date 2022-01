Kim Kardashian is showing off her sensational swimsuit body while marking a special occasion. The 41-year-old makeup mogul continues to remain front-page news for her new romance with SNL star Pete Davidson, but it wasn't the comedian she was shouting out in a recent Instagram share.

Posting over the weekend, the KKW Beauty founder updated to wish daughter Chicago a happy birthday - Kim and ex Kanye West's second daughter is now 4 years old. Check out the photos and more below.