Hilary Duff leads the fresh ensemble of Hulu's new spin-off series How I Met Your Father, which is set to debut on the streaming platform on January 18.

The new series offers a gender-swapped take on the popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, starring Josh Radner as Ted Mosby.

The revamped Hulu version has been getting a lot of steam since it was first announced and we're finally getting close to its premiere date.

Here's what we know about the upcoming series.