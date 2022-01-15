California Mom Alleged To Have Killed All Three Of Her Children

The case of three murdered children in San Joaquin Valley, California is being treated as infanticide by investigators.

The three children were found dead in their family apartment on Wednesday, and officials now believe that the mother, Patricia Ortiz, 31, of LeGrand, was responsible for the deaths.

Matteo Ortiz Lara, 5, and his two sisters Anna Ortiz Lara, 8, and Alexa Ortiz Lara, 3 were discovered by officers responding to a welfare check called in to the residence on the 13000 block of Brice Street. At roughly 2 p.m., officers arrived after receiving a call in of a man reportedly "yelling for help", according to CBS 42.

It's believed that the children's father and the suspect's husband was the first person to see the children after the incident. The man has been described as "been cooperative" and has "spoken with the detectives", in coverage by ABC 30.