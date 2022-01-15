'Red Notice' 2 Sequels Confirmed, Could Be Shot Back-To-Back In 2023

Red Notice has been confirmed to get not one but two sequels, which Netflix is planning to shoot back-to-back next year.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, the sequels will see the action stars back for more tricks and impressive heists. Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber is also set to return and is currently penning the scripts for the upcoming movies.

While the action flick didn't impress the critics, it was a major hit on the streaming platform and became Netflix's most-watched movie of all time.

