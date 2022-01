It's been a while since we thought of the Houston Texans as a legit force in the NFL, and it seems like they'll be closer to the first pick than to a playoff berth for many, many years to come.

Now, they fired coach David Culley after just one season in charge of the team, even though there was only so much he could do with the roster he had.

Culley left behind a 4-13 record and his departure will raise more questions than answers for this organization.