The 2022 Royal Rumble takes place later this month and will set the stage for the top storylines in WWE as we approach WrestleMania. WWE often promotes the Royal Rumble as the start of WrestleMania Season.

The Rumble is often the least predictable show of the year for WWE but we've outlined 5 possible predictions for this year's event. From who will win the Rumble matches to the surprise entrants we could see, scroll down below to read our predictions for the show.