Damian Lillard Mocks Russell Westbrook's 'Trash Talk'

The NBA has come a long way to try and leave that 'thug' attitude from the 90s behind them.

The referees are enforcing more technical fouls and players aren't allowed to address them in the... heated ways they used to do it, let alone get physical with any of their rivals.

Then again, the fine art of trash-talking will never go away in sports, and definitely not in the NBA.

That's why Tim McMahon reached out to Damian Lillard and multiple players to address the current status of trash-talking in the league.