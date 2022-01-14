Britney Spears Reacts To Jamie Lynn Spears' 'GMA' Interview

Fans wondering what Britney Spears would have to say about her younger sister's mediatized ABC interview on Wednesday didn't have to wait too long to find out. The Princess of Pop spoke her mind about it literally the next day, taking to Twitter to slam her family as a whole and point fingers at Jamie Lynn Spears for trying to plug her memoir book at her "expense."

In case you somehow missed Jamie Lynn's interview with Juju Chang, which aired partly on Good Morning America and partly on Nightline, the Sweet Magnolias star used her time on-camera to defend her role in Britney's 13-year conservatorship, in addition to promoting her book, Things I Should Have Said.

But Britney was having none of that, clapping back in a lengthy Twitter rant, to which her sister has also responded.

Scroll to find out what was said.

What Bothered Britney

Voicing her opinions via a series of Notes app screenshots, Britney began by saying that she watched Jamie Lynn's interview while she had a 104-degree fever.

“It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” wrote the "Toxic" hitmaker, who went on to explain that she took issue with some of the things her sister said on-camera.

Calling out her sibling, who is 10 years younger, for describing some of her past behavior as “erratic,” Britney made it clear that Jamie Lyn was in no position to judge that.

"She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???" wrote the 40-year-old pop star.

Scroll down to see her post.

The Remixes Issue

Another thing that had Britney vexed was Jamie Lynn's tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, which the 30-year-old also defended in the interview. As fans will remember, the younger Spears performed remixes of Britney's songs at the event honoring the pop star, something which Britney has said in the past "hurt" her "deeply."

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby," Britney said on Twitter. "She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her."

The star explained that she'd been asking to do remixes of her songs for fans for 13 years but wasn't allowed to under the conservatorship, calling Jamie Lynn's onstage appearance a "15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted" that she had to "sit there and take."

Keep going for her post.

'Disgusted' By Her Family

Britney went on to tell her sister, “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!”

She then launched an attack against her family, writing: “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one."

The pop star, who has said that she wants to sue her family, continued: "My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Read her full post below.

Britney previously made public her intentions of taking legal action against her family after her court hearing in June.

"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said, via Variety. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long … I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

The "Oops!...I Did It Again" has recently unfollowed her sister on Instagram, announcing yesterday that she's taking a break from the social media platform.

Jamie Lynn Claps Back

Jamie Lynn did not remain silent after Britney's reaction, responding to her statements on Instagram. The former Zoey 101 star said that what goes on “behind the scenes” doesn’t match what her sister says publicly, revealing that her family was getting "death threats" as a result of Britney's "vague and accusatory posts.”

“Brit, I am always here,” wrote the mother-of-two, who is raising daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson, 40. “It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

The former Nickelodeon star continued: "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

See her post below.

Jamie Lynn once again defended her decision to publish her memoirs, writing: “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her.”

“I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she explained.

Making yet another attempt to bridge the rift between them, she reiterated that she "will always love my big sister," something which she also stated in the ABC interview.

“That love is still there, 100%. Um, I love my sister,” she told Chang, via Variety. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

