Britney Spears Reacts To Jamie Lynn Spears' 'GMA' Interview

Fans wondering what Britney Spears would have to say about her younger sister's mediatized ABC interview on Wednesday didn't have to wait too long to find out. The Princess of Pop spoke her mind about it literally the next day, taking to Twitter to slam her family as a whole and point fingers at Jamie Lynn Spears for trying to plug her memoir book at her "expense."

In case you somehow missed Jamie Lynn's interview with Juju Chang, which aired partly on Good Morning America and partly on Nightline, the Sweet Magnolias star used her time on-camera to defend her role in Britney's 13-year conservatorship, in addition to promoting her book, Things I Should Have Said.

But Britney was having none of that, clapping back in a lengthy Twitter rant, to which her sister has also responded.

Scroll to find out what was said.