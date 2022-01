In the first so-called compromising pictures, Emilia Clarke is sitting on Jason’s lap while Jason carries her bridal style in the other. The pair looks very cozy as they laugh for the camera causing disappointed fans to erupt in anger. Perhaps the accompanying caption was the final trigger as Jason wrote, “MOON OF MY LIFE. You are wonderful. Love u forever.”

The phrase “Moon of My Life” is from the popular HBO series Game of Thrones same as "MY SUN AND STARS" which Emilia wrote in her caption.