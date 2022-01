Madonna displays her bruised thigh clad in a silk Versace day wear in a series of provocative poses – there's no reason one can't look good through the pain! The neutral-toned shift dress was custom-made for the pop Queen as it carries a bold inscription of her moniker - Madame X on the back above the Versace's head. It caresses her body subtly, giving her a relaxed outlook despite the busy week she's had.

Madonna hikes her left leg on an armchair showing her black knee-high socks, metallic pumps, and "fashionable" bruise. No one knows how she got the red mark that draws a line from her hips to her mid-thigh region.