Illinois Judge Reverses Teen's Rape Conviction, Sparking Outrage

In October, Illinois Judge Robert Adrian convicted 18-year-old Drew Clinton of sexually assaulting 16-year-old Cameron Vaughan while she was unconscious at a graduation party.

Clinton faced a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison for the heinous crime, but at a hearing this month Adrian shockingly reversed his own decision and axed the conviction.

The reversal shocked Vaughn's family and the American public, with many criticizing the judge for setting the teen rapist free and forcing the victim to relive her trauma.