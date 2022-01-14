Supreme Court Blocks Joe Biden's Vaccine & Testing Mandate For Businesses

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine and testing mandate aimed at large businesses.

In November last year, through the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Biden imposed a vaccine-or-test mandate that applied to all American companies with more than 100 workers.

At the time, the president described the order -- which impacted roughly two-thirds of the American workforce -- as a necessary step in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after the Supreme Court's ruling, Biden is back to square one.