Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

Chanel actually grew up splitting her time between the West Coast and the East Coast. The daughter of former adult film actress Jamie “Penny Porsche” Dudley, she chose to spend time with both her parents after their divorce when she was very little, bouncing back and forth between her mom's North Hollywood home in California and her dad's New York City pad.

According to her website, Chanel has fond memories of her time in NYC, where her DJ dad, who is of Russian-Jewish descent, would sneak her into "packed nightclubs" at just 8 years old. The Fantasy Factory star, who took up her "West Coast" moniker around the age of 17 while she was managing her music page on MySpace "during the height of its popularity," often shares stories about the "thrill" of hiding beneath the DJ booth so that nobody would spot her there.

The Ridiculousness host even talked about it on Instagram in May, backing up her claims with photo evidence.

"Been lit in the DJ booth since 8...swipe to see pics lolll last pic is me in the DJ booth with my dad at work at like 3am in NY," she wrote.

