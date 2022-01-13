Surprise Entrants Announced For The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Last week on Smackdown, WWE shocked many fans by announcing several names for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Included in the list were several legends from the past and names not currently signed to the promotion. Amongst those included were Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, who had been released from WWE in April of 2021.

According to reports, however, WWE did not release the names of every returning name expected to be in the Royal Rumble. Two other names have recently been revealed as returning in the match as well. Scroll down to reveal who they are.