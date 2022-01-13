Knicks Trading Kevin Knox & 2022 1st-Rounder To Hawks For Cam Reddish

Less than a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Hawks have finally found Reddish a new home. Recently, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Hawks have agreed to trade Reddish to the New York Knicks.

"The New York Knicks are acquiring forward Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, sources told ESPN on Thursday," Wojnarowski wrote. "The Knicks are sending forward Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round draft pick via the Charlotte Hornets to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, sources said."