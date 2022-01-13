Knicks Trading Kevin Knox & 2022 1st-Rounder To Hawks For Cam Reddish

Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around former Duke Blue Devils small forward Cam Reddish and his future with the Atlanta Hawks. After being demoted to the bench, there were growing speculations about Reddish's unhappiness with his role with the Hawks. Reddish might have somehow established an impressive performance off the bench but with the logjam in the Hawks' wing, most people were highly expecting him to be traded before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.