Prince Andrew Faces Sexual Assault Case In US, Loses Military Titles

One of the greatest scandals in recent history of the British royal family is not going away, it seems.

Rumors that Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew was friends with the infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein first began swirling around 10 years ago, but intensified in 2014 when a woman named Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault.

Giuffre said she was trafficked by Epstein -- as a minor -- to several prominent figures, including Prince Andrew. Below is the latest update on the scandal.