Jennifer Aniston and her crew at The Morning Show are set to return for a third season with a new showrunner.

The drama series, which is also produced by Jennifer Aniston along with co-star Reese Witherspoon, got its first renewal since it was first picked up for two seasons.

Fans are excited to see what happens next, especially after the season 2 finale that ended with a major cliffhanger. If you aren't caught up yet, warning - spoilers ahead.

