January 6 Committee Hits Wall As Republicans Refuse To Cooperate

The nation was shocked when a group of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested dozens of individuals who were involved in the attack on the Capitol, while Congress -- which is controlled by the Democratic Party -- has focused on investigating pro-Trump lawmakers.

But the House committee to investigate the January 6 attack has had little success, with Republicans refusing to cooperate with the investigation.