Joe Judge Fired: Best Candidates To Be Coach The New York Giants

Well, it's finally over. After two years of controversies, poor results, and some of the worst offensive displays in NFL history, the New York Giants have parted ways with Joe Judge.

Judge was yet another victim of the Giants' revolving door of coaches but did little to help his case with his poor play-calling and attitude.

Now, the team will need to dig deep in the market to find not only a new coach but also a new GM.

Here, we'll take a look at the best candidates they should consider for the job.