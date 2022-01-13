RJ Barrett's Hot Streak Keeps Knicks Afloat, But Julius Randle's Future Is Uncertain

Not so long ago, people talked about the New York Knicks as one of the biggest dark horses in the Eastern Conference.

However, Tom Thibodeau's team has failed to live up to last year's success. Since losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs, they've failed to find any sort of consistency and have been far from impressive.

One of the main reasons behind their struggles was RJ Barrett's regression. Fortunately for them, the Duke product has strung together a couple of impressive performances for the first time this season.