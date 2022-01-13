Raiders' Darren Waller Admits His Battle With Sobriety Has Been Harder Due To Injuries

Against all odds and despite all the off-field issues, the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the world and clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs at the eleventh hour.

More impressively, they did it without star tight end Darren Waller, who's been out of the lineup for weeks with a knee injury and a positive COVID-19 test.

Waller, who logged 55 receptions for 655 yards and 2 scores before his injury, has a long history of overcoming addiction.

And recently, the Raiders star opened up on how hard it's been for him to stay sober while being unable to be on the field.