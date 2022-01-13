Chicago Bulls News: Derrick Jones' Jr. Injury, Trade Deadline, And Zach LaVine's Surge

Not so long ago, people around the NBA claimed that signing DeMar DeRozan was the worst move of the offseason and how the Chicago Bulls had overpaid just to barely make the playoffs.

Fast-forward to today and Billy Donovan's team is sitting at a 27-12 record and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls have silenced their doubters night in and night out have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch all year long.

That's why today, we're going to let you know everything that's going on with the Windy City squad.