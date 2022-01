Even before the start of the season, everybody around the NBA was talking about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adding Russell Westbrook next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemed like a bit of a bold experiment while signing multiple veterans made people wonder whether they would be able to stay healthy throughout the season.

Fast-forward to today and the new-look Lakers remind us of the 2004 squad with the infamous 'Fab Four', and they look far from a true contending team right now.