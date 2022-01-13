Ruling Upheld for LAPD Officers Fired For Playing Pokémon GO

Back in April 2017, the Macy's at Crenshaw Plaza, located southwest of downtown Los Angeles, California, was being robbed by multiple individuals, so a radio call for "a 211 (robbery) in progress" was sent out.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were nearby, but they never responded to the call -- they ignored it, and instead played the augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO, which was released in 2016, uses mobile devices with GPS to locate and capture virtual creatures called Pokémon.