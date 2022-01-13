The husband of a woman who died during a 2016 safari has been charged with plotting her death.

The man, Lawrence Rudolph, is a 67-year-old from Pennsylvania. Rudolph is a dentist and big-game hunter, and he accompanied his wife to a trip to Zambia where she was reportedly shot with a shotgun by an unknown assailant.

His wife was also a big-game hunter, and she was killed shortly into a hunting trip to Africa.

At the time, Rudolph told the Zambia police that at the time of his wife's death, he was in the shower. After hearing the gunshot, Rudolph reportedly found his wife injured on the floor.