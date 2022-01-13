Viewers' Honest Reaction To 'Emily In Paris' Seasons 3 And 4 Renewal

Lily Collins is hyped to come back for another two seasons of Emily in Paris. However, not all viewers seem to be as excited.

The second season of the show was a huge hit, raking in an estimated 107.6 million viewers in less than a week and placing in Netflix's top spot in over 90 countries.

While the series drew in a lot of viewers, reviews were mixed about the show, and not everyone is really looking forward for more of Emily's adventures.

