'Cheer' Stars React To Jerry Harris’ Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Emmy-winning Netflix documentary Cheer has returned with its second season on January 12, delving into the sexual misconduct allegations against its breakout star, Jerry Harris.

Filmed before the 22-year-old cheerleader was arrested in September 2020 on production of child pornography charges, the first four episodes featured a jovial Harris talking about his blossoming career and the "positive attitude" he brings to the Navarro College cheerleading team.

However, in the fifth episode, titled Jerry, cast members offered their reactions to the allegations against their co-star, who by that time had been indicted on seven felony charges, including sexual exploitation of children, receiving and attempting to receive child pornography, enticement, and traveling with the attempt to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

Harris, who pleaded not guilty in December 2020, is facing a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence and is currently awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where he is being held without bond.

