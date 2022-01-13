House From Adele's 'Easy On Me' Music Video Is On Sale - See Inside!

The hauntingly beautiful Canadian house where Adele filmed her Easy on Me music video last year is now on sale, PEOPLE reported earlier this week. Premiering on October 15, 2021, the video showed the 33-year-old Grammy winner wandering the lush grounds of an ivy-overgrown property that can now be yours for $4.3 million.
While that may sound steep for just one building, the Quebec residence actually comes with six total, including a castle and a chapel. As an added bonus, the breathtaking estate has its own vineyard and maple grove.
Tour it below!