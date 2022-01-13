House From Adele's 'Easy On Me' Music Video Is On Sale - See Inside!

The hauntingly beautiful Canadian house where Adele filmed her Easy on Me music video last year is now on sale, PEOPLE reported earlier this week. Premiering on October 15, 2021, the video showed the 33-year-old Grammy winner wandering the lush grounds of an ivy-overgrown property that can now be yours for $4.3 million.

While that may sound steep for just one building, the Quebec residence actually comes with six total, including a castle and a chapel. As an added bonus, the breathtaking estate has its own vineyard and maple grove.

Tour it below!

'Vineyard Of The St-Agnes Chapel'

Realtor.ca

Located in Sutton's Eastern Townships area, a few minutes from the American border and an hour-and-a-half from Montreal, the sprawling European-style estate sits on 173 acres of land surrounded by thick forests.

Currently owned by Canadian entrepreneur Benoit Dumont, the property is known as the "Vineyard Of The St-Agnes Chapel." The main house (pictured above) is more than a century-and-a-half old, dating back to 1846.

The other buildings are of a more recent date, with the compound gaining its famed castle only in 2008. Likewise, the guest house was added around 1997. All-in-all, the estate spans 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and four powder rooms across all six buildings.

Scroll for pictures of the interiors!

The Famous Red Room

Realtor.ca

While most of Adele's video was filmed in black-and-white, including views of the lavishly landscaped yard, viewers will remember the point in the clip where it changed into color, revealing the room Adele was sitting in to be dark red with velvet walls.

Made famous by the wildly successful music video, this was the grand dining room inside the compound's main house. Renovated in 1990 and then again in 2021, listing photos show the expansive dining hall retains the crystal chandeliers, floral romantic ceiling, and lush drapes featured in the video.

Give a video a rewatch below and keep scrolling for a look at the castle!

Two-Story Castle

Realtor.ca

After having served as a set for "Easy on Me," the grand dining room now boasts a portrait of Adele in tribute to the shoot, which the listing describes as "highlight of the year 2021."

The room also features gorgeous Palladin arch windows and doors that generously let in the natural light.

"The estate is spectacular: thanks to its unique atmosphere, the property was the ideal backdrop for the music video," said David O'Malley, real estate agent at Engel & Völkers Montréal, who holds the listing.

Aside from the main house, another impressive feature is the two-story castle nestled behind thick brick walls with arched wooden doorways and lanterns decorating the parapet.

See the castle interiors below!

Lavish Ballroom

Realtor.ca

Much like the main house, the castle has its own red grand room to take your breath away. Except, in this case, it's a glorious ballroom strewn with arched windows beneath a high vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. A covered bar sits across a row of elegant white tables arranged window-side with plenty of space in between. Antique furniture can be seen in the far end of the space, with candlesticks and statement art pieces dotted about the room.

More photos below!

Castle Dining

Realtor.ca

The castle comes with its own dining room -- a dual space linked by archways beneath a brick dome ceiling. Two sturdy dining tables appear to mirror each other but for the different wood color and chair design. With plenty of candelabra and a medieval-style chandelier, the expansive interior upholds the castle reputation of the building, also reflected in the Gothic medieval chairs lining the walls.

Scroll for a look at the chapel!

Private Chapel

Realtor.ca

The "incomparable" European-style estate has its own two-story chapel with a tower, nestled behind a circular driveway. Redbrick interiors open to a stone patio through lantern-adorned archways, with a tree-stump table sitting next to a stone half-wall.

More photos below!

Loft Building

Realtor.ca

Elsewhere on the property, a building with a loft displays stone archways that maintain the design symmetry of the compound.

There's also a three-car garage, a thousand maple trees for syrup production, and an extensive vineyard with 7.000 vines "and all the equipment for making ice wine, red, white and port," per the listing.

Adele offered her own tour of the property on Instagram back in October, sharing several pictures from the shoot that featured "Easy on Me" music video director Xavier Dolan.

See the photos below!

