House From Adele's 'Easy On Me' Music Video Is On Sale - See Inside!

Located in Sutton's Eastern Townships area, a few minutes from the American border and an hour-and-a-half from Montreal, the sprawling European-style estate sits on 173 acres of land surrounded by thick forests.

Currently owned by Canadian entrepreneur Benoit Dumont, the property is known as the "Vineyard Of The St-Agnes Chapel." The main house (pictured above) is more than a century-and-a-half old, dating back to 1846.

The other buildings are of a more recent date, with the compound gaining its famed castle only in 2008. Likewise, the guest house was added around 1997. All-in-all, the estate spans 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and four powder rooms across all six buildings.

