Lori Harvey Dazzles In Skintight Birthday Bodysuit

Lori Harvey is making headlines for a jaw-dropping figure display while celebrating her 25th birthday. The model, influencer, and girlfriend to actor Michael B. Jordan is all over the news after photos showed her hitting up Nobu in Malibu for a big birthday bash - Lori was looking sensational as she opted for the hottest bodysuit trend, also flaunting her super-fit body for her Instagram followers.

Lori's high-end night out included her famous boyfriend, and the new beauty founder has since said a few words.

Stuns While Turning 25

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photos. 2021 was a major year for Lori as she upped her career game - it isn't just influencing for brands anymore as the stepdaughter to Steve Harvey launched her SKN by LH brand. The Pretty Little Thing face looked super-stylish in her photos, ones showing her outdoors, at night, and in a tighter-than-skin and patterned bodysuit, one paired with strappy high heels.

Lori flicked her long braided ponytail as she rocked a bag matching her one-piece, with the gallery showing the balloon-filled night.

See More Photos Below

Fans also saw the ex to rapper Future enjoying drinks while at Nobu. A caption from Lori thanked fans and her nearest and dearest, reading:

"I'm so grateful for my family and friends 🥺🤍 it’s extremely hard to surprise me because I’m nosey lol but they managed to throw me the cutest surprise early birthday party!! It was so perfect and I’m so thankful to each and every one of you that showed up and made it happen and made me feel so special."

Michael B. Jordan 'Found Love' With Her

Shutterstock | 2131613

Lori and Creed actor Jordan continue to go steady, this after Lori made 2020 headlines for ending her romance with "Life Is Good" rapper Future. Gushing over Lori last month, Michael said:

"When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.” He added that he "finally found what love was."

The 'Right Time' For Him

Jordan, who rung in the New Year with Lori, continued:

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal."

"Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy," he concluded. Lori has previously been linked to mogul Diddy.

