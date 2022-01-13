Lori Harvey Dazzles In Skintight Birthday Bodysuit

Lori Harvey is making headlines for a jaw-dropping figure display while celebrating her 25th birthday. The model, influencer, and girlfriend to actor Michael B. Jordan is all over the news after photos showed her hitting up Nobu in Malibu for a big birthday bash - Lori was looking sensational as she opted for the hottest bodysuit trend, also flaunting her super-fit body for her Instagram followers.

Lori's high-end night out included her famous boyfriend, and the new beauty founder has since said a few words.