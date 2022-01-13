Kendall Jenner Arches Back In Tight Crop Top

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is arching her back while in a clingy checkered crop top and matching shorts and she's charging for the privilege. The 25-year-old supermodel continues to widen her endorsement portfolio - alongside fronting brands including Versace, Alo Yoga, and oral care company Moon, the E! star is shouting out designer Michael Kors in new photos.

Posting to Instagram yesterday, the 818 tequila founder stunned in a two-photo gallery for the popular label, and it was abs out as Kendall wowed her fans. Check it out below.

Stuns In New Michael Kors Promo

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kendall continues to celebrate the sell-out success of 818 tequila, launched in 2021. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened with a city skyline shot as she posed from a terrace and clinging onto railings while in a glittery and strappy silver dress.

A swipe to the right brought Kendall resting on criss-cross metal and arching her back to highlight her gym-honed abs as she modeled a cute and high-waisted pair of shorts and matching crop top in black and white.

See The Photos Below

Also holding a white bag filled with a red rose wreath, Kendall send out a bold red lip as she pouted for the camera, also flashing her endlessly-long legs as she wore white kitten heels. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner tagged Michael Kors in her caption, writing:"@michaelkors campaign by @inezandvinoodh."

Over 2.3 million likes have been left - of course, little sis Kylie left one. "KENNY!" one fan exclaimed. Keep scrolling for the shorts and crop top snap below.

It's NYC Love

Jenner had been snapped on the roof of Prospect Tower in Manhattan. In a statement, Michael Kors spoke of the 2022 campaign, saying:

“When I think about what endures, it’s love — romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city. With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with love that it inspires time and again.”

More photos after the jump.

Instagram Following Shoots Up

In November 2021, Kendall celebrated hitting 200 million Instagram followers. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has since gained 12 million new fans - back in 2019, Kendall was already Instagram's highest-paid female influencer, raking in $15.9 million from the platform alone.

Jenner's high-profile gigs have included fronting brands including Adidas and Tiffany & Co, plus Calvin Klein. The star is now joining her sisters in running a business, with 818 tequila continuing to fly off shelves. Check out her Instagram for more.

