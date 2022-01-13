Kendall Jenner Arches Back In Tight Crop Top

Kendall Jenner is arching her back while in a clingy checkered crop top and matching shorts and she's charging for the privilege. The 25-year-old supermodel continues to widen her endorsement portfolio - alongside fronting brands including Versace, Alo Yoga, and oral care company Moon, the E! star is shouting out designer Michael Kors in new photos.

Posting to Instagram yesterday, the 818 tequila founder stunned in a two-photo gallery for the popular label, and it was abs out as Kendall wowed her fans. Check it out below.